MILTON

Kathleen Maud

On the 26th February, 2020,peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 92 years, of Grimston. Beloved wife of the late Doug. Loving mum to Graham, Val, Gel and Pam. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday, 17th March, 2020 at 11:30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for King's Lynn Hospital League of Friends, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Mar. 6, 2020
