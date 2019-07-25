|
|
SMITH
Kathleen (Kath)
On the 22nd July, 2019, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 98 years, of Burman House, formerly of Terrington St Clement and Clenchwarton. Beloved wife of the late Jock. Loving mum to Pauline, Carole and David. A dear mother-in-law, nan, great-nan and great-great-nan. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 7th August, 2019 at 10:00am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Royal National Lifeboat Institution,
may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on July 25, 2019