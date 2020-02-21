Home

Suddenly at her home in Swaffham on 14th February, Aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of Eric (Deceased), Loving mum of Graham. Funeral Service at St. Peter & St. Paul Church, Swaffham on Tuesday, 10th March, 2020 at 2:00 pm followed by cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made at the service or sent c/o Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 21, 2020
