WINTER
Kathleen Ivy (Kathy)
Suddenly at her home in Swaffham on 14th February, Aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of Eric (Deceased), Loving mum of Graham. Funeral Service at St. Peter & St. Paul Church, Swaffham on Tuesday, 10th March, 2020 at 2:00 pm followed by cremation at Mintlyn Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made at the service or sent c/o Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 21, 2020