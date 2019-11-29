|
GREEN
Kay
of Dersingham passed over into the light peacefully in the loving care of Holmwood House on 23rd November 2019 aged 93 years after a long and happy life. Cherished wife of Malcolm (Mac), much loved Mum to Jacqueline and Garry, beloved Nan to Tanith, Shelley, Clifford and Adrian, dearly loved Great Grandmother to Ocea and Summer. We say goodbye amongst family and friends at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 4th December at 3:15pm dressed in cheerful colours please. Followed by a joyous farewell at The Sandboy in Bawsey. Immediate family flowers only please. Donations welcome to the charity "mind" may be made at the Service or sent to John Lincoln Funeral Directors 40 Greevegate Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 29, 2019