KENDAL
Keith William
On the 26th December, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Pamela. Much loved dad of Duncan and Ashley and daughters-in-law Sara and Jane. A dear grandad of Ellie, Harry, Evie and Libby and a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral Service at St Michael's Church, Ingoldisthorpe on Friday, 17th January, 2020 at 1:45 pm followed by PRIVATE interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Action For Pulmonary Fibrosis, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 3, 2020