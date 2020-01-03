Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
13:45
St Michael's Church
Ingoldisthorpe
View Map
KENDAL

Keith William

On the 26th December, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Pamela. Much loved dad of Duncan and Ashley and daughters-in-law Sara and Jane. A dear grandad of Ellie, Harry, Evie and Libby and a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral Service at St Michael's Church, Ingoldisthorpe on Friday, 17th January, 2020 at 1:45 pm followed by PRIVATE interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Action For Pulmonary Fibrosis, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 3, 2020
