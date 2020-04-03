|
MANSHIP
Keith John
aged 74 years. Suddenly on 18th March 2020 having suffered many illnesses, bravely borne for many years. Beloved husband of Pamela and father of Amanda-Jayne, Tina and Michelle. Grandfather of Samantha and Jessica. Father-in-law of Stephen, Allen and Paul. Private cremation for close family due to current restrictions. Donations can be made to John Lincoln Funeral Directors and will be divided between the support groups Keith attended. A memorial service to be held at a later date.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 3, 2020