Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
POWLEY Keith

On the 17th December, 2019, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 69 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved husband of Maureen, loving dad of Katie and Kelvin, stepdad to Duncan and Martin and a much loved grandad. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 2nd January, 2020 at 10:45 am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Alzheimer's Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 20, 2019
