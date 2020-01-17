|
|
|
POWLEY
Keith
Maureen, Katie, Kelvin, Duncan and Martin would like to thank relatives, neighbours and friends for their kindness and support and to everyone who attended the funeral and wake of Keith, on the 2nd January, 2020. Many thanks for all your cards, messages and kind words at this sad time. A special thanks to Nicole Turner for the lovely service and comforting words in celebration of Keith's life. The family are also very grateful for the generous donations given for Alzheimer's Research UK, which amounted to £261.78. Finally, thank you to Ray Thornalley and his team at Thornalley Funeral Services for the excellent funeral arrangements, kindness and support. Please accept this as our most sincere acknowledgement.
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 17, 2020