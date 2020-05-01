|
|
WILLIAMS
Keith
On the 21st April, 2020, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 84 years, of West Winch. Dearly loved husband of Sheila and loving dad of Robert and Martin. A dear father-in-law to Wendy, much loved grandad to Kayleigh and Sophie and great-grandad to Alfie, Chloe and Amy, also a dear brother. President of the King's Lynn Angling Association. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. A memorial service will follow at a later date. Donations, if desired, for Watlington Medical Centre, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on May 1, 2020