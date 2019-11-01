|
ARNOTT
Ken passed away on the 23rd September, after a short illness at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 95. Teacher at Hunstanton County Primary School and Redgate Middle School. Also Hunstanton area reporter for both the Lynn News and the EDP. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kay, sons David and Michael and granddaughter Toni. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Friday 8th November at 12.15pm, thereafter to Knight's Hill Hotel & Spa, King's Lynn. Family flowers only. No black, please. Donations if desired to Necton Ward, Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Hunstanton Lifeboat may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln Funeral Directors, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 1, 2019