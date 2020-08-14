Home

Kenneth HOMEWOOD

Kenneth HOMEWOOD Notice
HOMEWOOD Kenneth 'Ken'

Passed away peacefully, on the 4th August, 2020, aged 85, formerly of West Winch and then of Downham Market. Devoted husband of Wendy, cherished father of Steve, Mandy and Deb, grandad to Chris, Katy, Kyla, Kett and Kendal. Father-in-law to Paul and to Kim (deceased). Cremation to be held at Mintlyn Crematorium by invitation only, due to current government restrictions. Donations, if desired, for West Newton Ward Patients Equipment Fund QEH, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary, in recognition and thanks to the staff who cared for Ken. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 14, 2020
