MACE
Kenneth George (Ken)
Passed away peacefully, at home, on the 17 February, 2020, surrounded by his family, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Jill, loving dad of Alison, Simon and Domonic and father-in-law of Mike, Karen and Lynette. A dear grandad of Daniel, Craig, Amy, Tom, Jordan and Emily. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 5th March, 2020 at 10:45 am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Royal National Institute For The Blind and Cancer Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 21, 2020