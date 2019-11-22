Home

Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
10:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
Kenneth ROWE

ROWE Kenneth John (Ken)

Peacefully, on the 18th November, 2019, at Terrington Lodge, aged 91 years, of Wiggenhall St Germans. Much loved husband of Jean, loving dad of Peter and David and father-in-law of Carole and Vicky. A dear grandad of Jonathan, Thea and Kaleb. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 28th November, 2019 at 10.45am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Terrington Lodge Amenity Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 22, 2019
