MADGWICK Kevin William (Kev)
Peacefully, on the 16th February, 2020, at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 70 years, of Gaywood. A much loved brother of Jane and Stephen and brother-in-law of Teresa. A loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews and their children. He will be sadly missed by all his friends. Funeral Service at St Faith's Church, Gaywood on Friday, 6th March, 2020 at 12:00 noon followed by interment at Gayton Road Cemetery. Black attire optional. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 28, 2020