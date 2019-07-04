|
|
WOLF
Kurt Johannes
On 27th June 2019 at Norfolk Lodge, Hunstanton in his 99th year.
Formerly of Fairgreen and Massingham. Beloved husband of Medeni (deceased), dearly loved dad of Helene and Son-in-law Ralph, loving grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Holme-Next-The-Sea on Friday 12th July at 2.00pm followed by interment in The Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for The Cats Protection League may be made at the service or sent to:- John Lincoln Funeral Directors, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on July 4, 2019