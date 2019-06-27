Home

On 23rd June 2019, peacefully at home after a long illness bravely borne, aged 80 years. Beloved husband of the Late Diana, loving dad to David & Julie and a much loved grandad and great-grandad. Funeral service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium, Cumbria on Monday 8th July at 11.00am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Marie Curie or the MND Association (laurencefrederick-gillett.muchloved.com) c/o Fishwicks Funeral Service, Beetham Hall, Beetham, Milnthorpe, Cumbria, LA7 7BQ. Tel: 015395 63108.
Published in Lynn News on June 27, 2019
