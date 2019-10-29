|
BENNETT
Lavinia (Grace)
peacefully on 24th October 2019 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn, aged 88 years. Much loved wife of Philip (deceased), loving mum of Margaret (deceased), Gillian, Carol and Sandra, mother in law to Richard, Michael and Mike. Grace was also a very much loved sister, nan and great nan and she will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service at All Saints Church, Hilgay on Friday 1st November at 11.00am followed by burial in the cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 29, 2019