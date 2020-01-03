Home

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
15:00
St Nicholas Church
Gayton
Suddenly on 25th December 2019, at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, with his family by his side, aged 86, of Grimston. Devoted husband of Mavis (deceased). Much loved dad of Karen. Adored grandad of Laura and husband Ashley. Beloved great grandad of Lennie, Sonny and Mavie. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service at St Nicholas Church, Gayton on Friday 17th January 2020 at 3.00pm, followed by a burial. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for the Critical Care Unit (QEH) and St Nicholas' Church, Gayton may be made at the service or sent c/o AJ Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN. Online donations can be made via www.ajcoggles.co.uk by following the memorygiving link.
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 3, 2020
