Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:15
Mintlyn Crematorium
King's Lynn
On 16th December, 2019 suddenly at home in Hunstanton. Dearly loved husband of Vanda, dearest dad of Samantha (Deceased), father-in-law of Richard, grandad of Imogene, Oliver, Laura and Charlie. Great grandad of Freddie, Noah and Arthur. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Tuesday 14th January, 2020 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for may be made at the service or sent to:- John Lincoln, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 3, 2020
