CHILVERS
Leonard passed away peacefully on the 18th April 2020 at Kitnocks Nursing Home in Curdridge after a long illness. Loving husband Ann, father to Dorne, Christine and David. The family would like to express their gratitude to those involved in his care during his illness. A private service will be held on the 1st May. A service of remembrance will be held at a later date. Donations to the Alzheimer's Research via www.leonardchilvers.muchloved.com All enquires c/o Nigel Guilder Ltd, Nathan House, 27 Hursley Road, Chandlers Ford, SO53 2FS. Tel: 02380 262 555
Published in Lynn News on May 1, 2020