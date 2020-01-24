|
|
BARWOOD
Leonard (Len)
On 18th January 2020 peacefully at home with his family, aged 72 years. Dearly loved and loving husband of Tricia (Pat), loving and special dad of Stephanie and Chris, adored grandad of Melissa, Matthew and Chloe, much loved father-in-law to Sally and Kevin, a dearly loved brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Tuesday 4th February 2020 at 3.15pm. The family request no black but a splash of yellow or green if possible. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made at the service or online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 24, 2020