POTTER Leonard Arthur
Passed away peacefully on 6th June at Driftwood House, Hunstanton aged 98 years. Devoted husband of the late Joyce, loving father of Camille and son-in-law Stanley, dear grandad of James and Helen and great-grandad of Lucy, William and Joshua. Due to the current situation there will be a private funeral. Family flowers only, but donations if desired to the East Anglian Air Ambulance to be sent to John Lincoln Funeral Director's, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG.
Published in Lynn News on June 12, 2020