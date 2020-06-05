Home

Of Downham Market, passed away peacefully at The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, on 1st June 2020, aged 68 years. Dearly loved Wife of Peter, much loved Mum and Mother-in-law to Steven and Kathleen, Nana to Lauren. Leonora will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Private Funeral Service due to the current restrictions. Donations if desired to The Macmillan Centre at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital or The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House can be sent to RH Bond, Funeral Directors, Sycamore House, Oxborough Road, Stoke Ferry, Norfolk, PE33 9TA.
Published in Lynn News on June 5, 2020
