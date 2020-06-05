|
|
PEAKE
Leslie Alfred
Of Stoke Ferry, passed away peacefully at his home, on 28th May 2020, aged 81 years. Much loved Husband of Verena, dearly loved Dad of Diane, Glenys, Angie and Colin, Grandad to Ryan, Daniel and Alisha, and their partners, Les will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Private Funeral Service due to the current restrictions. Donations if desired to The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House can be sent to RH Bond, Funeral Directors, Sycamore House, Oxborough Road, Stoke Ferry, Norfolk, PE33 9TA.
Published in Lynn News on June 5, 2020