Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
14:00
St Mary's Church
Heacham
Lewis RICHARDSON

RICHARDSON

Lewis of Heacham died peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn on the 26th January, aged 80 years. Beloved husband of the late Ruth. Much loved Dad to Karen and Jason and Grandad to Freddie, George, Lewis and Erin. Funeral service will take place at St Mary's Church, Heacham on Thursday 13th February at 2pm. Family Flowers only, donations welcome to Macmillan may be made at the service or sent to; John Lincoln F/Ds 40 GreevegateHunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 31, 2020
