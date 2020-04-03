Home

Lilian USHER

Lilian USHER Notice
USHER Lilian May 'Lily'

Peacefully, on the 30th March, 2020, at Buckingham Lodge Care Home, Watton, aged 93 years, of Clenchwarton. Beloved wife of the late Alan. Dearly loved mum of Alan, Bob and Mary (deceased). A loving aunt of Terence and a much loved nan and great-nan. There will be a private family funeral due to the current situation. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 3, 2020
