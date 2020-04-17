Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Lincoln Funeral Directors (Hunstanton, Kings Lynn)
40 Greevegate
Hunstanton, Norfolk PE36 6AG
01485 534421
Resources
More Obituaries for Lily ROYTHORNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lily ROYTHORNE

Notice Condolences

Lily ROYTHORNE Notice
ROYTHORNE

Lily Florence

On 29th March 2020, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital aged 93 years, formerly of Hunstanton and Snettisham. Dearly loved wife of George (deceased) and loving mum of Jacqueline, David and Julie. Loving mother-in-law, nan and great nan and will be sadly missed by all. Due to the current situation there will be a private family cremation. Donations if desired to Dementia UK can be sent c/o John Lincoln Funeral Directors, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -