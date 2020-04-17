|
|
ROYTHORNE
Lily Florence
On 29th March 2020, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital aged 93 years, formerly of Hunstanton and Snettisham. Dearly loved wife of George (deceased) and loving mum of Jacqueline, David and Julie. Loving mother-in-law, nan and great nan and will be sadly missed by all. Due to the current situation there will be a private family cremation. Donations if desired to Dementia UK can be sent c/o John Lincoln Funeral Directors, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 17, 2020