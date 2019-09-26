Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
12:00
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Reffley Lane
King's Lynn
Linda ALLEN Notice
ALLEN

Linda

Peacefully, on the 23rd September, 2019, at the Norfolk Hospice,

Tapping House, aged 75 years, of South Wootton. A loving sister of Ian, auntie of David, niece of Lilian and cousin of Tanya. Funeral Service at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Reffley Lane, King's Lynn on Thursday, 3rd October, 2019 at 12:00noon followed by interment at Gayton Road Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 26, 2019
