John Lincoln Funeral Directors (Hunstanton, Kings Lynn)
40 Greevegate
Hunstanton, Norfolk PE36 6AG
01485 534421
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
13:00
All Saints Church
Stanhoe
Linda Ann Passed away peacefully at The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, on 25th November 2019 aged 62 years. Beloved wife of Derek, much loved Mother of Michael and Kelly, cherished Grandmother to her darling Austin and a dear mother-in-law to Leanne and Steve. Friend to many, loved and respected by all that knew her. Funeral on Tuesday 10th December at 1.00pm at All Saints Church, Stanhoe, followed by interment in the churchyard. Please wear something colourful, not just black. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Norfolk Hospice Tapping House may be made at the service or sent to John Lincoln Funeral Directors, 40 Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG.
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 29, 2019
