Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Linda SHEEN

Notice Condolences

Linda SHEEN Notice
SHEEN

Linda

Peacefully, on the 6th November, 2020, at the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital, aged 69 years, of Bedford Drive, King's Lynn. A loving wife of Rod, a much loved mum of Stephen and Jaynie, a dear mother-in-law of Jo and Ben and a devoted nana of Oliver and Eleanor. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral however, if anyone would like to stand on the side of Gayton Road (near the doctors surgery) to watch as Linda makes her last journey to Mintlyn Crematorium then please be there on Monday 23rd November at 10.30am and the hearse will pass by shortly after. Donations, if desired, for East Anglian Air Ambulance, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.v
Published in Lynn News on Nov. 13, 2020
