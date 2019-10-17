|
|
DAY
Lisa Joanne
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on the 12th October, 2019, aged 49 years, of Watlington. A very much loved and treasured daughter of David and Philippa. A much loved sister and best friend to Karl and his wife Debbie. A dearest niece and cousin of Diane & Richard and Joanne & Stuart. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 28th October, 2019 at 4.00pm. No black ties to be worn by gentleman, only pink or purple and ladies to wear a splash of pink or purple. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for RSPCA and Cancer Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 17, 2019