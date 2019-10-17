Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
16:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa DAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa DAY

Notice Condolences

Lisa DAY Notice
DAY

Lisa Joanne

Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on the 12th October, 2019, aged 49 years, of Watlington. A very much loved and treasured daughter of David and Philippa. A much loved sister and best friend to Karl and his wife Debbie. A dearest niece and cousin of Diane & Richard and Joanne & Stuart. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 28th October, 2019 at 4.00pm. No black ties to be worn by gentleman, only pink or purple and ladies to wear a splash of pink or purple. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for RSPCA and Cancer Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.