DIXON
Lorraine Elizabeth
passed away suddenly on 10th December at her home in Mundford, after a short illness bravely fought, aged 64 years. Dearly loved wife of John, loving mum of Alan and Emma and Mark and Philippa. A greatly loved nan, daughter, and sister, fondly remembered by her cousin Grace in America. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Funeral Service at the St Edmunds Chapel at West Suffolk Crematorium, Bury St Edmunds, on Friday 10th January at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations for Cancer Research may be made at the service, online via www.markskinnnerfunerals.org.uk or sent to Mark Skinner Funeral Service, London Road, Brandon, Suffolk, IP27 0EW. Tel: 01842 810534
Published in Lynn News on Dec. 27, 2019