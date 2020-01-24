Home

John, Ernie and the family would like to sincerely thank relatives and friends for their support and messages of sympathy at this sad time. Also to everyone who attended Lorraine's funeral and for making a donation to Cancer Research UK. Special thanks to staff on the Daphne Ward at West Suffolk Hospital and to Addenbrookes Hospital for their care and kindness. Thanks also to Nicole Turner for her comforting service and to Mark Skinner Funeral Service for the excellent funeral arrangements. Please accept this as our sincere and only acknowledgment.
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 24, 2020
