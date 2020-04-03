|
ALLEN
Lydia (Rose)
Peacefully, on the 30 March, 2020, at the Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), aged 87 years, of West Winch, formerly of Magdalen. Loving wife of Roy, much loved mum of Sandra and dearly loved nan of Karen, Kevin and Trevor. A dear great-nan to her great-grandchildren. There will be a private family funeral due to the current situation. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House) may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 3, 2020