TURNER Lynda
On the 27th December 2019, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 69 years, of King's Lynn. Beloved wife of the late Trevor. Loving mum to James and daughter-in-law Ginny and a much loved nan to Daisy and Wesley. Funeral Service at St John's Church, King's Lynn on Thursday 16th January 2020 at 10.00am followed by interment at Gayton Road Cemetery. Flowers are welcome. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 3, 2020