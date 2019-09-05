|
WILKINSON
Madeline Passed away peacefully at home with husband Brian (Bert) and son Stephen, after a long courageous battle with illness. Particular thanks to Addenbrookes and all at the Merle Boddy Day Centre, Swaffham. Will be sadly missed by Bert after a happy 40 years together. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 19th September, 2019 at 4.00pm. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, for Merle Boddy Day Centre, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 5, 2019