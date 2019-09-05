Home

Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services
The Swaffham Funeral Home, Lynn Road
Swaffham, Norfolk PE37 7AY
01760 721305
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
16:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
Madeline Passed away peacefully at home with husband Brian (Bert) and son Stephen, after a long courageous battle with illness. Particular thanks to Addenbrookes and all at the Merle Boddy Day Centre, Swaffham. Will be sadly missed by Bert after a happy 40 years together. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 19th September, 2019 at 4.00pm. No flowers by request. Donations, if desired, for Merle Boddy Day Centre, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 5, 2019
