Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
15:15
Mintlyn Crematorium

Mady WILLINGHAM

Mady WILLINGHAM Notice
WILLINGHAM Mady

On the 21st February, 2020, sadly at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 75 years, of Roydon. Dearly loved wife of George. Loving mum of Sarah and Steven. Much loved nan to Nathan and loved by Kevin and Becky. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 9th March, 2020 at 3:15pm. Bright colours to be worn. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for BedsForBullies, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 28, 2020
