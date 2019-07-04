Home

Peacefully at home on Thursday 27th June, Maggie, aged 72 years. Much loved wife of Mick, loving mum of James and Peter, mother in law of Emma, Nicola and Donna. Adored nana of Daniel, Chloe, Bethany, Ava and Rebecca. Also a special sister of Tricia and Chris. Maggie will be deeply missed by all her family and friends. Funeral at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday 15th July at 4pm. Family flowers only. Donations for Cancer Research UK and East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 69 Bridge Street, Downham Market, PE38 9DW.
Published in Lynn News on July 4, 2019
