CARLSON
Maisie Doreen
On the 27th December, 2019, peacefully at her home, after a long illness, aged 80 years, of Terrington St Clement. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mum of Tracy and Tina. A dear mother-in-law and a much loved grandma and great-grandma. A loving sister-in-law to Kath and a very dear aunt. Funeral Service at St Clement's Church, Terrington St Clement on Thursday, 16th January, 2020 at 2:30pm followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 3, 2020