ASKER

Malcolm John passed away peacefully at Tapping House Hospice on Sunday 12th April 2020, aged 70 years. Much loved husband of Kim, dear brother of Maureen, Peter (dec'd), Angela (dec'd), Steven and Gill, as well a dear brother-in-law and uncle. He will be missed by everyone who knew him. Sadly, only a private service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium. No flowers by request, but donations may be made directly to Tapping House Hospice in memory of Malcolm. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. All enquiries to the Co-Operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, PE13 2RY. Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Lynn News on Apr. 24, 2020
