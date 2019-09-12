Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm COE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm COE

Notice Condolences

Malcolm COE Notice
COE Malcolm

Peacefully, on the 4th September, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 87 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved husband of Betty, loving dad to David, Paul and Andrew. A dear father-in-law to Fiona, Johanna and Lubova. A very much loved grandad to Victoria, Natalie, Jason, Alice, Lisa and Jonathan, great-grandad to Holly, Isabella, Ava, Monty, Samuel and Bump. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 18th September, 2019 at 10.45am. Bright colours to be worn please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Multiple Sclerosis Society (King's Lynn), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.