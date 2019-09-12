|
|
COE Malcolm
Peacefully, on the 4th September, 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 87 years, of King's Lynn. Dearly loved husband of Betty, loving dad to David, Paul and Andrew. A dear father-in-law to Fiona, Johanna and Lubova. A very much loved grandad to Victoria, Natalie, Jason, Alice, Lisa and Jonathan, great-grandad to Holly, Isabella, Ava, Monty, Samuel and Bump. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Wednesday, 18th September, 2019 at 10.45am. Bright colours to be worn please. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, for Multiple Sclerosis Society (King's Lynn), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 12, 2019