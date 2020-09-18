|
COX Malcolm 'Mac'
Peacefully, on the 11th September, 2020, at home, aged 73 years, of Terrington St Clement. A much loved husband of Janet (Jan) and a dear brother of John, Derek (deceased), Mavis and Stella. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Hospice At Home Team) and Norfolk Ornithologists Association may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 18, 2020