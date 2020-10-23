Home

Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
HANDLEY Malcolm

On the 14th October, 2020, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 73 years, of Wisbech, formerly of West Lynn. Dearly loved husband of Marlene, loving dad of Vicky and Darren. A dear father-in-law, grandad and great-grandad. Due to the current situation there will be a private funeral. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Oct. 23, 2020
