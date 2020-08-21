Home

Malcolm Charles (Harry)

On the 14th August, 2020, peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, aged 72 years, of Snettisham. Dearly loved husband of Sheila, loved by his family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium. For funeral details please call Thornalley Funeral Services. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Royal National Lifeboat Institution (Cromer), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 21, 2020
