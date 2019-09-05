|
ADAMS Margaret J.P. & SRN
Passed away peacefully, on the 30th August, 2019, at The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), aged 88 years. A much loved wife of Geoffrey and a loving mum of Elaine. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 16th September, 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 5, 2019