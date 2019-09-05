Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret ADAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret ADAMS

Notice Condolences

Margaret ADAMS Notice
ADAMS Margaret J.P. & SRN

Passed away peacefully, on the 30th August, 2019, at The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), aged 88 years. A much loved wife of Geoffrey and a loving mum of Elaine. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 16th September, 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for The Norfolk Hospice (Tapping House), may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.