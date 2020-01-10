|
BILHAM
Margaret (Peggy) on 29th December 2019. Suddenly at her home in Ringstead aged 91 years. Much loved wife of John (deceased), mother of Nigel (deceased), and Kevin and Avril, also loving Grandmother and Great Grandmother. Funeral service at St Andrews Church, Ringstead on 27th January 2020 at 12.00 noon. Followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Battersea cats & dogs home, may be made at the service or sent to- John Lincoln Funeral Directors 40, Greevegate Hunstanton, PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Jan. 10, 2020