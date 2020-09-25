Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services
The Swaffham Funeral Home, Lynn Road
Swaffham, Norfolk PE37 7AY
01760 721305
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret EMMERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret EMMERSON

Notice Condolences

Margaret EMMERSON Notice
EMMERSON Margaret Doreen

(née Rose)

Formerly of Friday Bridge, Wisbech and Swaffham. Passed away peacefully in Swaffham on Sunday 20th September 2020 following a short illness, bravely borne. A loving and devoted Mother, Grandmother and Great- Grandmother. Sorely Missed. Private Family Funeral. Donations, if desired, for Swaffham & Litcham Home Hospice Ltd, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -