EMMERSON Margaret Doreen
(née Rose)
Formerly of Friday Bridge, Wisbech and Swaffham. Passed away peacefully in Swaffham on Sunday 20th September 2020 following a short illness, bravely borne. A loving and devoted Mother, Grandmother and Great- Grandmother. Sorely Missed. Private Family Funeral. Donations, if desired, for Swaffham & Litcham Home Hospice Ltd, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Chapmans & Thornalley Funeral Services, Lynn Road, Swaffham, PE37 7AY.
Published in Lynn News on Sept. 25, 2020