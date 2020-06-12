Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret EYRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret EYRE

Notice Condolences

Margaret EYRE Notice
EYRE Margaret

Peacefully, on the 20th May, 2020, at Wyndham House, North Wootton, aged 89 years, of South Wootton, formerly of Sheffield. Beloved wife of the late David, a much loved mum of Susan, Kathryn and Peter, a loving mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Will be sadly missed by all her friends. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -