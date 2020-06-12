|
EYRE Margaret
Peacefully, on the 20th May, 2020, at Wyndham House, North Wootton, aged 89 years, of South Wootton, formerly of Sheffield. Beloved wife of the late David, a much loved mum of Susan, Kathryn and Peter, a loving mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Will be sadly missed by all her friends. Due to the current situation there will be a private family funeral. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Lynn News on June 12, 2020