FISHER
Margaret (Jean) of Congham adored wife of Gordon and cherished daughter of Holly (deceased) & Charles (deceased) Goss of Snettisham. Passed away peacefully on 25th July 2020 aged 87 years, after a long illness. Funeral service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday 10th August at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for The Stroke Unit QEH may be made at the service or sent to-
John Lincoln Funeral Directors, 40, Greevegate, Hunstanton, PE36 6AG
Published in Lynn News on Aug. 4, 2020