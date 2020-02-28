|
|
GAZE
Margaret
Suddenly, on the 20th February, 2020, at home, aged 79 years, of East Rudham. Beloved wife of the late Bernard. A loving mum of Mary and Richard and mother-in-law of Michele and Paul. A dearly loved nan of Mark, Marianne, Caitlin and Megan and great-nan of William, Annabelle, Florence and Edith. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Friday, 13th March, 2020 at 12:15 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Care & Treatment Q.E. Fund, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH
Published in Lynn News on Feb. 28, 2020